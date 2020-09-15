CupcakKe Poses In Designer Gear For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself wearing some designer gear.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a black garment that looked to be a T-shirt-style dress. She paired the item of clothing with leggings of the same color and pink-and-black Dolce & Gabbana slip-on sneakers that featured the designer’s name written in big text. CupcakKe wrapped herself up in a large fluffy white scarf that had also “Balenciaga” written in bold black text. She styled her long dark hair down in braids while accessorizing with large hoop earrings. CupcakKe rocked long acrylic nails and opted for a light pink leather handbag. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on both hands.

The 23-year-old treated fans to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was snapped in the street in front of parked cars on the side of the road. She placed one foot on the raised surface beside her and tugged at her locks. CupcakKe sported a fierce expression directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she rested one foot on tiptoes and gazed over to the right. CupcakKe covered her whole ensemble with her scarf and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the fourth frame, she was captured sitting down with her scarf wrapped around her head. CupcakKe flashed her golden smile and displayed her pearly whites.

For her caption, she credited Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana for her attire by tagging their accounts.

In the span of 15 hours, CupcakKe’s post racked up more than 27,100 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 577,000 followers.

“Omg ur so high fashion and always have been, I love you,” one user wrote.

“And I love that you’re trying makeup colors! Your makeup looks great!” another person said.

“I absolutely love this look, you looking good girl,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“I LIVE FOR THIS LOOK,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her bold taste in fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an off-the-shoulder pink dress with short sleeves. CupcakKe paired the item of clothing with multicolored reflective thigh-high boots and rocked long pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of polish. She wore her dark curly hair down and posed in a bathroom on the edge of a bath.