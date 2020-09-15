Clare Crawley Blows Up ‘The Bachelorette’ In Explosive New Promo For Her Wild Season

Clare Crawley has blown up The Bachelorette, at least according to a new teaser posted by ABC.

In a new promo posted on Instagram ahead of Clare’s long-awaited season of the rose-filled reality show, the 39-year-old hairstylist displayed a wide range of emotions as she called out the “crazy” drama that took place so early in filming.

In one segment, Clare kicked a guy to the curb after he told her he’s “not done.” The leading lady assured him he was done as she told him to get out. The blondebeauty was also seen kissing a mystery man, and later telling an unseen suitor that she was “so falling in love” him.

There were also plenty of tears — from Clare and some of her guys — and at the end of the teaser, host Chris Harrison delivered what is sure to be his new iconic line.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” he said at the end of the explosive clip, which can be seen below.

In the comments section to the post, fans demanded some “Clare-ety” on what was going on.

“WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING HERE,” one fan wrote.

“This season is going to be crazy!’ another added.

“I’m excited for her feistiness!” a third fan wrote of Clare.

“Most dramatic trailer ever,” another commenter wrote.

Others said it is high time that The Bachelorette was led by a mature woman instead of 20-year-olds who aren’t ready to settle down. At age 39, Clare is the oldest lady ever to star on the long-running series, which is now in its 16th season.

As for what was going on in the trailer that led to Chris’s comment that Clare blew the show up, fans know that there have been rumors that she found love fast with one of her suitors, rumored to be football player Dale Moss.

Spoiler sites have indicated that Clare connected with Dale off-camera during the production delay that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that by the time filming began at a quarantined California resort, no other guy had a chance because she was already smitten. Clare reportedly left her lead role on the show fter just two weeks of filming and was replaced by Bachelor Colton Underwood’s ex, Tayshia Adams.

ABC has yet to confirm rumors that Clare and Tayshia are co-Bachelorettes this year, but in a press release late last month, an “explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking” was teased, according to ET Online.