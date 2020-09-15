Lindsay Brewer Looks Cute While Exposing Her Cleavage In A Yellow Knotted Top: ‘Pool Day’

Race car driver Lindsay Brewer looked cute as she showed some skin in her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday morning. The model went full bombshell as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was enjoying a day by the water.

In the sexy shot, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a bright yellow crop top that featured a knotted element in the front. The shirt boasted a low-cut neckline and fit tightly around her chest to expose her ample cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of matching ruffled shorts to the outfit. The bottoms fit snugly on her petite waist as they showed off her lean thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a watch on her wrist, and a chain around her neck.

Lindsay sat on a white lounge chair for the shot. She pushed her weight to one side as she placed a hand next to her. The other hand held a fruity drink.

She arched her back and tilted her head to the side while beaming a huge smile into the camera. In the background, plenty of green foliage could be seen while a tan handbag sat next to her.

She wore her blond hair pulled back away from her face. The long locks were styled in waves that she pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The strands lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the snap. The post garnered more than 48,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left over 470 messages in the comments section.

“Obsessed with you cutie,” one follower declared.

“This color on you babe!!!” another wrote.

“You freakin ray of shine,” a third comment read.

“So cute,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a plunging green top and a pair of Daisy Dukes while soaking up some sun outside. To date, that snap has racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 670 comments.