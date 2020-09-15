Hailey Baldwin Flashes Pert Derriere In A Cheeky Pink Bikini While Relaxing On A Leopard-Print Pool Float

Hailey Baldwin brought some heat to her Instagram page with her most recent share this week. The model, who recently celebrated two years of marriage with her husband, Justin Bieber, showcased her killer figure during a beautiful day at the pool while asking fans if they were registered to vote.

In her latest share on Monday, September 14, the 23-year-old looked as beautiful as ever as she relaxed on a leopard-print pool float in the refreshing water. She laid stomach-down on top of the inflatable, resting her head on top of her hands with a soft smile across her face while shooting the camera in an alluring gaze. Her dirty blond locks were completely drenched and slicked back to her head in a sleek manner — likely from a full dip underneath the water long before the image was snapped.

Of course, a day at the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Hailey’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a trendy pink tie-dye two-piece that popped against her gorgeous summer glow, much of which was on display due to the swimwear’s revealing design. The look included a pair of scandalous bikini bottoms that showcased the star’s bronzed booty nearly in its entirety thanks to its dangerously cheeky style. It had a thin, strappy waistband that was knotted in dainty bows on both sides of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and killer curves.

Most of the model’s matching top was hidden due to her pose on the float, though it was very apparent that the swimwear was just as risque. It appeared to be a halter-style number, as its thin straps were tied around her neck and back, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also seemed to have a plunging neckline that would have likely gotten a few pulses racing had it been in eyesight the photo.

Fans went wild for the bootylicious look from the catwalk queen, awarding the upload more than 1.2 million likes within 13 hours of going live. The comments section appeared to have been limited to only a select group of people, though it was still filled with compliments for Hailey’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love this shot,” one person wrote.

“Did you just come out of the oven? because you’re hot,” quipped another fan.

“I have no words. Stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Ok boooooty,” added a fourth admirer.

Hailey has been enjoying plenty of bikini time this summer. The celeb recently shared a series of photos in which she sported a tiny black two-piece while spending a day out on the lake. The look proved to be another major hit, amassing nearly 2 million likes to date.