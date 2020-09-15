Mark Consuelos Has A Message For Kelly Ripa As They Spend Time Apart

Mark made sure Kelly knew she was on his mind while he remains in Vancouver to film 'Riverdale.'

Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos shared a sweet message for his wife this week as they’re forced to spend time apart. Mark took to Instagram stories on Monday, September 14, to let Kelly know he was thinking about her while he watched Live! with Kelly and Ryan from Canada.

The sweet tribute, which can be seen on Mark’s Instagram story here and via Hello! Magazine, was a photo he took of the TV screen during the latest episode of the ABC talk show.

Kelly smiled sweetly as she sat in studio in a collared brown-and-white paisley print dress. She had her shoulder-length hair wavy and down with the iconic New York skyline backdrop behind her while social distancing from co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Mark shared a message for her over the top of the photo.

“Good morning sweetie,” he wrote, alongside four dark red and one bright red heart emoji.

The two have been forced to be away from another after Mark returned to filming for Season 5 of The CW series Riverdale.

The actor, who plays Hiram Lodge on the series, is working in Vancouver and is unable to return home because of travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During previous seasons, Mark was able to head back to New York when his scheduled permitted, which meant they didn’t have too much time away from one another.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The cast is now thought to be in a social bubble, which means Kelly and their three children are unable to visit him on set unless they quarantine for 14 days.

During Monday’s show, Kelly sweetly spoke about her husband of 24 years and shared how he’d told her that it was pretty smokey up in Canada due to the ongoing wildfires affecting much of the East Coast of the U.S.

Kelly previously opened up about how difficult she’s found being apart from him on Live! last week.

She said she was “sad” she couldn’t wake up with Mark every morning and joked about their forced separation.

“It was a good marriage honey and I really enjoyed our time together,” she quipped.

Mark’s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart previously opened up about the restrictions to Nylon.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” she said.