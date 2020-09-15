Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Curves In An Insanely Tight Purple Dress

Dolly Castro’s most recent social media share saw her trade in her usual gym attire for a sexy outfit instead. The model delighted her fan base of over 6 million by sharing two new snaps on September 14.

The first photo in the set captured Dolly posed on a white staircase. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Orange County, California. The area at Dolly’s back was bare with a solid wall and a few green plants as the only objects in sight. Dolly stretched one of her arms on the railing in the first photo while the opposite was placed confidently on her hip. Dolly arched her back and popped her hip out as she gazed into the camera with a smile.

As for her look, Dolly opted for a purple dress from retailer PrettyLittleThing that highlighted her curvy physique. It had a scooping neckline that was tight on her bust, drawing attention to her ample assets, which nearly came spilling out the front. The middle of the garment was laced-up with matching thread, and it treated Dolly’s adoring fans to a tease of her toned abs. Fabric from the bottom of the dress bunched up on her lower-half while its daringly short length showcased her shapely thighs in their entirety. Dolly completed her look with a pair of strappy, nude heels that helped draw further attention to her legs.

The second photo in the set was snapped at a closer angle, giving fans a better look at some of the details. The top had a collar, which gave the ensemble a business-like vibe. The garment was incredibly tight and helped highlight her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. The model changed the location of the snap, posing in front of a gold mirror and emerald cushion-topped bench.

Dolly completed her ensemble with a large, gold necklace that had “Chanel” written in bold letters. She added a diamond-encrusted ring to match and sported her wedding ring on the opposite hand. The model styled her luscious locks with a sleek middle part, and her hair spilled behind her back.

The post has quickly captured the attention of Dolly’s fans, who have double-tapped the “like” button over 28,000 times. The update has also attracted over 500 compliments for the social media influencer.

“Beautiful and I love this whole outfit!!!” one Instagrammer gushed.

“OMG! This color on you is stunning!” a second fan complimented, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“The work you put in is Self evident. You are glowing ever so brightly!” a third chimed in.

“I think you keep getting sexier and sexier every pic I see,” one more Instagrammer pointed out with a single red heart.