Tahlia Hall Flashes Her Muscular Thighs In A Skimpy Cherry-Print Bikini By The Pool

Aussie smokeshow Tahlia Hall returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share another steamy shot with her adoring fans. The model flashed her muscular thighs while revealing in the caption of the post that she has been enjoying the warm weather in Australia.

In the stunning snap, Tahlia went full bombshell as she rocked a skimpy black bikini with a cherry print. The top featured thin spaghetti straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips as they wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and accentuated her legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Tahlia sat on her knees in front of the swimming pool as she arched her back. She placed one hand on her thigh as the other came up to graze her neck. She also wore a steamy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a bright blue sky and some tall trees could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were pulled back behind her head. However, she did leave some strands loose to frame her face.

Tahlia has accumulated over 523,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their support for her latest post by clicking the like button over 16,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account.

Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 240 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are the princess,” one follower wrote.

“Look at so nice so hottie so attractive sexy body,” another stated.

“U are killing me,” a third social media user gushed.

“The hips don’t lie!!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her insane curves for the camera. She’s often photographed wearing tiny tops, sexy bathing suits, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a pair of skintight gray leggings that hugged her round booty perfectly as she hit the gym for a workout session. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 170 comments.