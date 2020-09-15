‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Displays Bombshell Body In Swimwear, Says She Prefers Men ‘Old & Bald’

Selling Sunset’s resident blond bombshell Christine Quinn put her incredible body on display in a revealing one-piece for a glamorous Instagram snap on Monday, as she declared she prefers her men “old and bald.”

The travel-mad reality star geo-tagged her post at the five-star Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in France, as she shared the eye-catching vacation shot with her fans.

In the photo, Christine wore a black one-piece bathing suit with a low-cut neckline and high-rise legs, which showed off her model-esque figure and light tan. In the center of the bathing suit was a white inverted triangle, outlined in red, that contained the words “GUESS Beach” alongside a red palm tree graphic. Christine teamed the swimwear with a large beach hat with a floppy rim, which almost entirely obscured her striking face. Her long blond locks had been left loose and were styled in beachy waves, which added to the glam aesthetic of the shot. She had accessorized the look with a number of bracelets and several statement rings on each hand.

Christine appeared to have had an idyllic day by the pool as she reclined on a white towel with a pink cocktail in hand. The outspoken TV personality had brought some reading material to the pool with her, as a copy of Vogue and a black hardback book were laid out on the towel, as were her sunglasses. Christine bent her toned legs and leaned them slightly to the right, and kept her left hand on the brim of her straw hat, which gave the photograph an elegant vibe. In the background, the calm water of the pool was visible, as well as a number of white sun loungers and parasols. Why Christine had chosen to lay her towel on the ground instead of a sun lounger was unclear.

The influencer’s famous sense of humor appeared well intact in the photo’s caption, in which she explained that less conventionally attractive men boost the comparative attractiveness of their partners.

A number of her 1.2 million Instagram followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the dreamy vacation shot.

“Same tho! Same. grampys w the good wallet,” commented one follower, who appeared to be responding to her caption.

“That must be where I have been making my mistake in partners,” wrote another, who added two crying-laughing emoji to their comment.

“Stopppp I cannot hahaha you look better next to everyone this is why Christian loves you a whole mood right here,” commented a third fan, who referenced the reality star’s husband, retired tech entrepreneur Christian Richard.

Christine’s latest snap came just a few hours after she posted another glamorous vacation upload to Instagram — with a major faux pas. As The Inquisitr noted, the influencer posted a stylish snap from her trip, but did not initially realize one of her nails had gone missing.

When a fan pointed this out, the model replied in typical humorous style.

“IKR, Trying so hard to be cool but imma mess,” she responded.