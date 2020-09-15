Skai Jackson Fans Flip Out Over High-Scoring ‘DWTS’ Debut

She rocked the ballroom alongside professional partner Alan Bersten.

Skai Jackson fans flipped out over her high-scoring Dancing with the Stars debut. The youngest competitor of Season 29 performed a Tango to the song “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj alongside current mirrorball winner Alan Bersten and blew both fans and the judges away with her powerful demonstration of ballroom technique.

The 18-year-old Disney Channel star, part of a twosome called Team Reach for the Skai, admitted in a Twitter post seen here that she had a great time during her ballroom introduction. She also asked for her followers to vote for her during next week’s live show so she could continue to grow as a dancer.

Fans of the teenaged superstar could not believe how poised her debut was.

“Absolutely the best performance tonight. Precision, attitude, lines/legs. Perfection. I can’t wait to see what happens next. You are on the top right now!!!” applauded one follower of the series on Instagram.

“The only reasons why I’ll be watching this year,” commented a second fan.

“SEASON 29 CHAMPS YUP YUP YUP,” wrote a third viewer.

In a series of two Instagram photographs, Skai looked stunning alongside Alan, whom she appeared to enjoy working with and learning from in a video package shown on the series prior to taking the ballroom floor.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli praised Skai for her overall technique and wonderful attitude at the close of her performance.

In the first Instagram post, Skai and Alan were pictured at the close of their routine as he held both her hands and steadied her body as the teen fell into a dip that curved her body into a U shape. Her feet were crossed at the ankles, a move that showed the judges that each move was precisely executed. Around the duo, a pink shower of confetti was seen as they ended their dance.

Skai wore an age-appropriate costume for her Dancing with the Stars debut. The purple garment featured a high neckline and was sleeveless. It exposed a tiny bit of her stomach. The costume’s skirt was long and featured a dramatic side slit to her thigh. The entirety of the outfit was covered in sparkles, jewels, and rhinestones. With that, Skai wore a nude color dance shoe.

Alan, who is defending his title this season, coordinated perfectly with his celebrity partner. He donned a black suit that featured much of the same sparkle as that of his celebrity partner. His jacket was accessorized with rhinestones on the shoulders. Alan wore coordinating pants. He paired that with a black shirt and tie and dance shoes in the same hue.