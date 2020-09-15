Ashanti Rocks Bold Purple Hair & A Figure-Hugging Top For Sexy Instagram Update

R&B songstress Ashanti tantalized her 5.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked a bold look that highlighted her beauty. In the photo, Ashanti stood in front of a building painted black that added a moody vibe to the shot. Above a set of glass doors there was an illuminated neon sign that cast a stunning glow over Ashanti for the breathtaking photo.

She made a major beauty statement with her choice of hair color, as she opted to rock deep purple strands. Her tresses was styled in a deep side part and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek look.

Ashanti wore a sleeveless shirt that fit her like a second skin, and mirrored the tones in her hair. The piece featured an abstract print that looked almost like water droplets scattered across her ample assets, and the blue-and-white tones looked stunning on her. A portion of the garment was a bold fuschia shade, and the glow from the neon light cast a pink tint to the top of her head as well as the shoulders of her garment.

She tucked her figure-hugging top into a pair of high-waisted jeans that likewise incorporated different patterns and prints, all in the same blue and purple color scheme.

She finished off the look with a few accessories to tie it all together. On her hands, she rocked fingerless purple gloves with the Chanel logo in black on the tops of her hands. The fingerless style showcased her long nails, and she displayed the gloves by placing one hand on her waist and the other resting near her chest. She also added two sparkling choker necklaces that glittered at her neck, adding a dose of glamour to the ensemble. She paired the gorgeous shot with a single emoji as the caption.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 47,400 likes within eight hour of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 515 comments from Ashanti’s eager audience.

“OMG!! You are too fine!!!” one fan commented, followed by a duo of heart emoji, loving the look.

“Ashanti hasn’t aged a day,” another follower remarked.

“The composition on this picture is unfathomable. Legend, you are made of the stars. Absolutely beautiful!” a third fan added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti thrilled her followers with another update in which she rocked an entirely different hair color. She sizzled in sleek cinnamon-colored strands, which stood out against her neutral ensemble. Ashanti flaunted her curves in a white crop top that revealed a hint of cleavage, white shorts, and an open jacket. She layered on several necklaces that drew even more attention to her chest and displayed her voluptuous figure in the sexy look.