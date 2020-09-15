Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Fought For ‘KUWTK’: ‘Some Of Them Needed The Money More Than Others’

Scott Disick was reportedly also keen to keep the show on the air.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were reportedly the two members of the famous family who really wanted to keep Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the air. According to a new report, the gang was divided on whether or not to end the series after 14 years, though Khloe and Scott were firmly on the side of keeping the cameras around.

According to Page Six, Kim, her husband Kanye West, and half sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all done with the show, which is why they decided as a group to end it.

Khloe and Kourtney’s former boyfriend wanted to carry on because a source claimed that both thought putting their lives on screen was “an easy and reliable payday.”

“Some of them needed the money more than others,” they added.

The insider alleged that the two’s businesses are on the smaller side when compared to Khloe’s sisters’ brands.

Kim has multiple big money projects, including her Skims shapewear line and her KKW Beauty products. Kylie became a billionaire from her hugely popular cosmetics line, while Kendall is a supermodel who’s worked with some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Khloe has her own clothing line called Good American and Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, has his own fashion company called Talentless. However, the outlet claimed they’re thought to be “small potatoes” next to the other family members’ big business ventures.

The other KUWTK stars were allegedly in favor of waving bye bye to the cameras “once it became clear that it’s no longer their best money-making strategy,” while Kanye has long been against the show.

The insider also alleged that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with the end of the series.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it could have kept going. But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on.”

In a separate report last week, the outlet alleged that the clan wanted a raise from E! to film new episodes, but suggested the network doesn’t have the finances it once did to make another big pay day.

Page Six also cited Kanye’s mental health struggles as well as declining ratings as reasons for the series ending. It noted that the Kardashian clan can now make plenty of money promoting their products via social media, so don’t need to rely on the show in the way they used to.