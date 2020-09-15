Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Pastel Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Blond beauty Tahlia Skaines tantalized her 540,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a pastel workout set that showcased her incredible figure. Tahlia appeared to be at a cafe of some sort, and in the first snap, she stood in front of a white counter. Several details of the space were visible behind her, including an aged wood barrel with pale blue hoops and a large white shelf stacked with books and plants.

Tahlia’s body remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she rocked a pastel sports bra that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The sports bra had a scooped neckline and was crafted from a pink-and-purple marbled fabric that contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin. Thick white straps with the brand’s name in black font stretched over her shoulders, and a band stretched horizontally around her torso below her breasts before the garment ended, leaving several inches of her toned stomach on display.

The activewear ensemble she wore was from Elette Fit, a line exclusive to the brand Hello Molly, and Tahlia made sure to tag both Instagram accounts in the caption as well as in the picture itself.

She paired the sexy sports bra with leggings crafted from the same eye-catching print. The high-waisted bottoms came to above her belly button, rising to her natural waist and accentuating her hourglass shape. The fabric clung to her curvaceous hips and toned thighs, showing off her sculpted body.

Tahlia’s blond locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, and she posed with one hand resting on the countertop where she was perched and the other playing with her silky tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera.

In the second snap, Tahlia hopped up so she was perched even more fully on the counter, and she had one leg dangling off while the other foot was tucked into her inner thigh. She gently tugged at the waistband of her pants as she gazed off into the distance, looking stunning.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 3,600 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 69 comments from her fans.

“Love this on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gooosh I immediately fell in love with this set,” another commented, loving the look.

“I think this set would motivate me to go to the gym. Looks fab on you,” a third follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tahlia showed off a bit more skin in a throwback snap taken from a vacation she took to Bali, Indonesia. In the picture, she posed in front of a rock formation with her feet in the sand and several luxurious-looking lounge chairs in the distance. She rocked a bright red bikini that highlighted her curves to perfection and flashed a huge smile at the camera as she soaked in the sunshine.