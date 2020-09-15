Angeline Varona Shows Off Toned Body In A Tiny Bikini Top & Joggers

Angeline Varona has been killing it on Instagram with her recent posts. The brunette bombshell has been making her fans excited with attention-grabbing snaps. In her new update, the Latina model rocked a tiny bikini top that barely contained her voluptuous chest, pairing it with some joggers.

In the update, Angeline flaunted her flawless physique in a sexy ensemble. She rocked a light brown bikini top that was cut so small — it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The minuscule triangle-style cups were fully-lined and were connected by strings that went over her shoulders and around her back. The deep neckline displayed her ample cleavage that drove some of viewers crazy. The color of her swimwear complemented her flawless complexion.

She matched the top with a pair of tie-dye joggers. It had a thick waistband that clung to her slim waist, highlighting her taut stomach and flat abs. The bottoms also had a loose fit and a garterized hem. In the caption, she shared that her attire came from a brand called boohooMAN.

In the photo, Angeline was snapped in a hotel room in Mexico. According to the geotag, she was in Encanto Acapulco. She laid on her back on the bed and raised both of her hands to her hair, which showed a glimpse of her armpits. The hottie looked straight into the camera as she bent her knees and angled them sideways. It is also important to note that the photographer took the shot upside down.

Angeline left her dark locks down and styled it into sleek, straight strands. For the occasion, she accessorized with dainty stud earrings and painted her nails with light pink polish.

She paired the image with a short caption. In it, she talked about how the first day of the workweek made her feel. She also tagged boohooMan’s Instagram page and added several hashtags.

Many of her online supporters were happy to see her latest share. In less than a day of being live on Instagram, the upload received more than 50,200 likes and nearly 430 comments. Avid admirers of the model left compliments and thoughtful messages in the comments section. Several other fans let their flame and red heart emoji do the talking.

“You look incredible! If I was with you, I’ll never leave your side. You are too precious,” one of her fans wrote.

“Oh my! What a treasure. You are like diamond, you are so beautiful, and you are worth so much more,” gushed another admirer.

“You look incredibly gorgeous! It’s so sexy and classy. I love it!” added a third social media user.