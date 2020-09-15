‘DWTS’ Fans Think ‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman Will Take Home The Mirrorball After Stunning Dance Debut

Fans of Dancing with the Stars were surprised by the stunning dance debut of Catfish star Nev Schulman, whom they believe is one to watch this season and a potential mirrorball contender for Season 29. The star and producer of the reality television series that focuses on online dating mishaps came out strong as he performed a Fox Trot alongside mirrorball-winning pro Jenna Johnson.

Nev and Jenna appeared to click with one another from the start, and it was reflected in a classy, vintage performance of the dance to the iconic Frank Sinatra tune, “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Fans flipped out over their performance, chemistry, and command of the ballroom floor.

They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“That was absolutely beautiful!! Such a pleasure to watch!! If he keeps this up he will win for sure,” wrote one follower.

“He catfished the fans! He can move,” penned a second Instagram user, who referenced Nev’s show where people fool those they want to date by appearing to be someone different than they are.

“I can’t stop smiling that was a pleasant surprise. This is a couple who will win the trophy for sure,” remarked a third fan.

“Nev’s smile was so pure and he was really good too! He looked so elegant!” shared a fourth viewer.

In a series of snaps shared with the show’s official Instagram, Jenna and Nev appeared both on-camera and in a snap taken backstage.

In the photographs, the professional dancer wore an ethereal looking gown. It featured a sheer top and a bodice encrusted in rhinestones. This sparkling accent was also reflected in the dress’ long sleeves. A jeweled neckline looked dramatic and added the illusion of wearing a necklace. The dress featured an empire waist and fell into a floor-length sweep of a skirt that had a sheer bottom.

On the bottom of the sleeves and skirt, a plethora of white feathers was added as an accent.

She wore her long, dark hair curled and fashioned into a style reminiscent of the 1940s. On her ears were a set of rhinestone and pearl drop earrings.

Nev looked dapper in a black tuxedo jacket and matching pants. He paired that with a white dress shirt and white bow tie. He wore patent leather dance shoes on his feet.

Backstage and surrounded by the production crew, who all wore masks and personal protective gear, Nev and Jenna posed in a classic ballroom move. He dipped her slightly as they held hands, and her hair fell loosely behind her.