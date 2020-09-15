Tyra Banks Still Received A Lot Of Love Via Twitter For ‘DWTS’ Debut Despite Backlash

Since being announced as the presenter and executive producer for the new season of Dancing with the Stars, Tyra Banks has consistently been making headlines. The model and business mogul replaced longtime co-hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were both fired. Last night, Banks made her debut as the host and it comes to no surprise that social media had something to say about it.

The successful show is loved by many and is currently on its 29th season. Fans were disappointed to hear that Bergeron and Andrews would not be returning and stated that they were “irreplaceable.” Before the new season had even aired, many had been expressing that Banks was not the right candidate to replace the duo even though she has a lot of experience in working in television.

Despite her constant success and incredible CV to back up her experience, there were still a lot of viewers who were not impressed with Banks last night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, before she had even said a word, her catwalk entrance and attire were called “stupid” and “awful.” Fans at home also didn’t appreciate the fake audience and loud music as it was said to be “too distracting.”

However, there were also many people who gave the Life Size actress some love via Twitter.

“@tyrabanks did amazing on #DWTS I love her approach. She seemed really interested in the stars and dancers which was nice to watch,” one user wrote.

“What can I say, this year is the best, you are amazing tonight, the judges are awesome, the dancers are WOWza for the first night! Great stage and love you hosting Tyra, you are so amazing!” another person shared.

“I love Tyra Banks, and I love her as the host for #DWTS,” remarked a third fan.

“S/O to @tyrabanks for killing it on her debut as host of @DancingABC! Great job, much love! #blessings,” a fourth account tweeted.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Banks has yet to respond to the negative comments made about her debut. Instead, she has been reposting people’s Instagram stories who enjoyed her fierce catwalk entrance.

The 46-year-old who became the first black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine in 1996, per Newsweek, first gained a lot of success in TV when she hosted and produced the pop culture phenomenon America’s Next Top Model. The hit reality show celebrated 24 cycles and is still referenced to this day. Along with that, Banks had her own daytime talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, which aired 155 episodes. She has also been the host for America’s Got Talent too, per IMDb.