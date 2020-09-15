Lindsey Vonn Gives A Show Of Her Fitness-Honed Figure In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts

On Monday, September 14, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram in which she showed off her fitness-honed figure in tight clothing.

Lindsey wore a purple sports bra and matching shorts for the training session. The top featured a scooped neckline and a large cut out along the upper back that showed off plenty of skin along her sculpted arms, shoulders, and tummy. On the rib cage band, the words, “Blood,” “Sweat,” and “Respect,” were written in light-pink lettering.

The shorts were made of a spandex material and rose high on Lindsey’s hips, contouring to the curves of her backside, hips, and upper thighs. Ending mid-thigh, the shorts also gave viewers an eyeful of the skier’s muscular legs. Both pieces of clothing were from activewear brand Under Armour.

To complete the outfit, Lindsey wore a pair of white-and-black sneakers and accessorized with a gold watch. She styled her long, blond tresses in two French braids that trailed over her shoulders.

The workout took place at a gym where Lindsey demonstrated a variety of exercises to train her entire body. She made use of machines, weights, and bands for her training session. In one of the moves, Lindsey wrapped a resistance band around her thighs and walked from side to side with her body low. Another portion of the clip showed her carrying out a round of squats with a weight machine. She also flaunted her arm strength with a pair of warrior ropes and completed a set of bicep curls with ring weights.

Lindsey moved into reverse lunges later in the clip as well as a cable pull-through exercise. Toward the end of the video, Lindsey was seen drinking water to rehydrate before tackling the landmine machine.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey told her followers that the new Project Rock collection was now available through Under Armour. The video was an advertisement for the clothing and accessory line, which was originally created by actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson. Lindsey also penned an inspirational message to her fans, telling them that choosing progress means coming back smarter with resilience, which she learned through her skiing career and life.

The post was viewed nearly 70,000 times and earned dozens of comments within the first day.

“You are so inspiring. Thank you…Never give up,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“LOVE this set omg,” another follower commented, adding a fire and double-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Really working so hard :),” yet one more fan chimed in.