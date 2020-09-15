Kelly Clarkson Disagrees With Blake Shelton Being ‘The King of Country’: ‘Must Have Missed George Strait’

Kelly jokingly called out her fellow 'The Voice' coach on Twitter.

Kelly Clarkson poked fun at Blake Shelton on Twitter this week after The Voice referred to him as “the King of Country” in a tweet to promote the upcoming new season. The Voice‘s official account shared a brand new 15-second promo video with fans on Monday, September 14, which focused on the reigning champion of the NBC singing competition.

But it turns out Kelly doesn’t necessarily agree with the bold moniker.

The “I Dare You” singer quoted the tweet on her own account and jokingly put forward her pick for the best man in the genre.

“I must have missed George Strait in this video,” the mom of two hit back in her message, which can be seen here, adding a winking face with its tongue out.

But there’s no bad blood between the two, as the two have been good friends for years and Kelly made it clear she was #justkidding.

The NBC series’ official account replied to her playful jab, tweeting, “Several points were made, but @blakeshelton will always be our king.” It added a crown emoji and a crying laughing face.

Fans also shared their thoughts after seeing Kelly’s support for George.

“@kellyclarkson if anyone is ever going to come close to George it won’t be blake…just kidding blake knows hes the man!!!!” one person jokingly responded.

“That is so funny,” another replied with several crying laughing faces.

One person who probably wouldn’t agree with Kelly is Blake’s girlfriend and their fellow coach Gwen Stefani.

In the short video attached to the tweet, Gwen referred to her boyfriend of around five years as the “Country King” while speaking to a contestant during the Blind Audition rounds. Kelly let out a big laugh.

“Who can dethrone the reigning champ?” the clip asked, as the “God Gave Me You” singer won Season 18 back in May with Todd Tilghman.

It also featured a hilarious look at fellow returning coach John Legend drawing on a cardboard cutout of Blake with a black marker.

But this is far from the first time Kelly has jokingly called out Blake.

Last month, the “Because Of You” hitmaker used the social media site to slam her longtime friend after he made an awkward typo while promoting Gwen’s collaboration with British singer Dua Lipa.

Blake accidentally referred to her as “Dia Lipa,” prompting Kelly to correct him.

“Awesome, @blakeshelton so…. how is ‘DUA’ Lipa’s record??,” she teased.

The Voice Season 19 will debut on NBC on October 19.