Kylie Minogue Promotes New Music In Multicolored Dress & Strappy Sandals

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new behind-the-scenes photos of herself. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” chart-topper is currently promoting her new single, “Say Something,” ahead of the release of her new studio album, Disco.

Minogue stunned in a multicolored dress that mainly consisted of the colors black, yellow, and blue. The sleeveless garment displayed her arms and fell below her knees, showcasing a hint of her legs. She paired the ensemble with black strappy sandals with a small cream wedge. Minogue showed off her pedicured toes that were decorated with a coat of polish. She appeared to have styled her blond hair up with the front down to frame out her face. Minogue kept her fingernails short that was also decorated with polish. She opted for a minimum amount of accessories and wore a bracelet.

The 52-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Minogue was snapped lying down on a white sofa with her legs crossed over. The entertainer seemingly had a script in her right hand, which she held up to read. Minogue flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites while reading what was written.

In the next slide, she covered her face with the paper and was supposedly reading up-close.

For her caption, Minogue informed fans that she had done an interview with SiriusXM. She also put the hashtags “SaySomething” and “Disco.”

In the tags, she credited Off-White for her dress and the designer Chloe for her footwear.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“YESSS MUVA get that US promo. We’ve missed you,” one user wrote.

“You’re looking happy and beautiful,” another person shared.

“Lovely photos and you look so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“I love you so much! You look gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

