Chrishell Stause Gets Support From ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars Following Disappointing ‘DWTS’ Debut

The luxury realtor had trouble selling her dance to the judges.

Chrishell Stause received plenty of love from her Selling Sunset co-stars as she made her debut on Dancing with the Stars.

On the Season 29 premiere of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, the actress turned luxury realtor placed third from the bottom on the judges’ leaderboard, scoring a mere 13 out of 30 points for her tango to the Pink song “Raise Your Glass” with pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

But despite her less-than-stellar score, Chrishell was all smiles before and after her dance.

In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, the Netflix beauty maintained a positive attitude following judge Bruno Tonioli’s harsh comments about her performance as he held up his lowly “4” paddle.

“I know you can sell, and you managed to get the tango into escrow, but we’re a long way before we’re closing, darling,” Bruno said, per ET Canada.

The veteran judge also told Chrishell that “many things went wrong” with her dance and he expressed “hope” that she’ll get a chance to redeem herself if she comes back next week.

“1st dance down, and no matter what the scores are I just had the BEST time. I absolutely love this experience & my partner [Gleb Savchenko] so I hope we get to stay so I can improve!” Chrishell wrote on Instagram.

In comments to Chrishell’s positive post, several of her Selling Sunset co-stars offered her support.

“You rock!” wrote pal Amaza Smith.

“Yes!” added fellow realtor Maya Vander, who added the clapping hands emoji.

Heather Rae Young also reacted with heart emoji, while her fiance, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, included fire emoji.

Other fans had even more to say about Chrishell’s Dancing with the Stars debut. In social media comments, some referenced her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, who blindsided her with divorce papers last fall.

“Justin is SHAKING,” one fan wrote.

Other fans felt Chrishell and Gleb were grossly underscored by the DWTS judges. Some said the two were “robbed,” while others put a positive spin on the situation by reminding the Selling Sunset beauty that there’s nowhere to go but “up” from here.

While Dancing with the Stars judges Bruno, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, seemed stingy with their scores on opening night, two couples –Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber – received an impressive 21 points.

Chrishell landed in 13th place, just ahead of retired NBA player Charles Oakley (12 points) and Tiger King star Carole Baskin (11).