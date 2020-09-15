Tyra Banks Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Mishap During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut

Tyra kept said she was keeping it 'real, real' during her first episode as host.

Things didn’t go completely smoothly for Tyra Banks when she made her debut as the new host of Dancing with the Stars last night (Monday, September 14). Tyra had an awkward moment with her wardrobe during the Season 29 premiere when she lost of one her bold earrings while she chatted to a contestant.

The star didn’t keep her mishap a secret and even asked judge Carrie Ann Inaba for a little help while she carried on with the show.

“What’s also weird is I just lost an earring,” Tyra said, per People, while speaking to “Hot In Here” rapper Nelly following his salsa with professional dance partner Daniella Karagach.

“I promised everybody that I’m going to keep it real, real. This earring, I might pass it to you Carrie Ann.”

Tyra dangled the super long sparkler in her hand as Carrie Ann asked if she could help her out.

“You want me to hold it?” the longtime DWTS judge asked.

“Yes!” Tyra replied, as she, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli gave Nelly his scores and joked she’d throw the accessory over to The Talk star.

“Alright, let’s get your scores. Here, take this, girl. Catch! Score!,” Tyra said.

Eric McCandless / ABC

It was pretty noticeable that Tyra’s accessory had dropped off, as it seriously sparkled and matched her bold statement necklace. The dangling silver accessory was several inches long and complimented her second look of the night, a bright pink and red pantsuit with flared pants and a slit over her ankles. She also rocked hot pink heels.

The America’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent star had her hair curly and down and matched her ensemble with a bold pink lip.

The wardrobe mishap got some mixed responses on social media.

“No one would have known you lost [it] until you brought attention to it. Fashion ain’t that serious on this show. (Except for the costumes) But it’s not about the host. I like Tyra in general, but its an awkward fit, maybe it will improve? #dwts,” one viewer tweeted.

“Does Tyra not realize she is being recorded? What was with the earring thing?! #DWTS,” another wrote.

But it wasn’t just her accessorizing blunder that had some fans not sure what to think.

Tyra’s hosting debut in general divided viewers, as many gave their opinions on her and the new format after her hiring was met with some major backlash earlier this year. Several slammed the choice and made it clear they weren’t too happy to see longtime host Tom Bergeron let go after he appeared on every season since it first began in 2005.