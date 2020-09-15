Kayla Erin Flaunts Cleavage In ‘FernGully’-Inspired Cosplay

Australian cosplay model Kayla Erin stunned many of her 838,000-plus Instagram followers on Tuesday with her newest upload. The post included a photo of herself rocking a costume inspired by the 1992 animated film FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

The first of the two snaps in the update was cut off at Kayla’s midsection, and it featured the cosplayer wearing a red asymmetrical top with one strap. Its skintight, low-cut design hugged her figure and allowed her to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders. She also showed off the fairy ears and wings she wore as part of her costume, all while looking at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The second photo was seemingly included for comparison purposes, as it was a still image of FernGully protagonist Crysta. Much like Kayla, the cartoon character was clad in a similar red outfit, although it definitely wasn’t as revealing as the one the model wore for the shoot.

In her caption, Kayla quoted one of the more familiar lines from FernGully, one where the character Batty Koda — who was voiced by the late Robin Williams — talked about the differences between fairies and humans.

In the two hours or so since Kayla shared the post, it has received more than 4,100 likes. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section, with many of them remarking that her caption took them back to their younger days and brought back memories of watching an animated classic.

“Bringing back my childhood with that 1 line alone,” wrote one social media user.

“I watched this movie in preschool and for about 20 years I swore it was a fever dream cause nobody knew what I was talking about when I described it,” a second fan recalled.

Meanwhile, other followers chose to simply show some love for the 24-year-old and offer compliments for her appearance and her outfit.

“That’s a really cute fairy cosplay,” gushed a third person, adding a heart-eyes and two-hearts emoji.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth admirer noted, following up with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

