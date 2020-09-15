Abby Dowse Shows Off Killer Legs & Pert Derrière In Latest Update

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram post has followers raving about her “great legs” and incredible muscle definition. In a photo shared this morning, the Australian bombshell flaunted her sexy gams in distressed biker shorts, posing in mid-profile to show off her sculpted calves. The 30-year-old displayed her enviable figure in full, showcasing her pert derrière and even teasing a glimpse of her busty chest. However, what captivated fans’ attention the most were the stunner’s chiseled pins, leading one person to comment, “check out the def in those legs,” followed by a couple of fire emoji for emphasis.

The sizzling blonde was standing in what appeared to be a hallway, all-white décor making her outfit and bronzed tan emerge as the only pop of color in the shot. She put one leg in front of the other, softly bending her knee in a way that drew the eye to her toned thighs. She raised one arm at waist level, lifting her other hand to her temple as if to brush a lock of hair out of her field of vision. The gesture allowed her to showcase her chic white manicure — a staple of Abby’s style.

The black shorts hugged her figure, clinging to her perky posterior and emphasizing her slender hip. Her trim midriff and tiny waist were also accentuated thanks to the high-rise waistline. But what truly caught the eye were the seriously distressed sides, which left a generous amount of skin on display, teasing the absence of any underwear.

Abby coupled the revealing piece with a tight-fitting crop top — an off-the-shoulder number that bared much of her supple back. The item seemed to be a bandeau-style and was complete with long, fitted sleeves that highlighted her slender arms. Abby appeared to be braless, letting it all hang out in the pastel-pink shirt. Her cascading curls only covered half of her back, allowing her cocked shoulder to be seen and revealing the lack of a bra strap.

The Aussie hottie was perched atop a set of pink heels that perfectly matched her top. The strappy sandals wrapped around her ankles a number of times, calling even more attention to her long, lean legs. Meanwhile, the open-toe fronts displayed her pedicure, showing she was consistent in her choice of nail polish.

Abby glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a seemingly startled gaze, slightly parting her lips in an alarmed expression. The model penned a humorous caption to explain her anxious mien, joking that she only had five minutes to throw together the outfit.

“Nahh only you can be this extra and make it look casual,” one fan replied in the comments, adding a string of flattering emoji. “Absolutely jaw dropping and the hair [is] looking incredible,” continued their message.

Others were just as impressed with the smoking-hot look, gushing over her beauty and gym-honed physique.

“You look stunning as always Abby keep up your excellent work,” wrote another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Ffs your body is just insane!!!” read a fourth comment.

The upload received a lot of love from Abby’s online admirers, garnering more than 10,900 likes and close to 300 messages in the first two hours of posting. The smokeshow debuted the look in a sultry snap posted the night before, posing on her knees on the floor. Check out the hot pic here.