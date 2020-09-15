Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Booty In A Tight Jumpsuit For Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner delighted fans with an eyeful of her curves for her latest upload. In the spicy snap, she was photographed in a hallway rocking a body-hugging jumpsuit that showed off her curvaceous backside.

The 28-year-old has been enticing viewers with salacious dancing videos in recent weeks, but for this update she elected to post a sultry snap. She was captured in a hallway with hardwood flooring and white walls. Renner stood in front of white doorway that had an opened door. Her back was to the camera and she placed her left hand on the door frame while her right hand grabbed the front of her outfit. The social media influencer placed her right foot to the side, and this pose helped accentuate her jaw-dropping curves. Renner wore her long dark hair down and parted in the middle, as she peered over her shoulder to shoot a fierce glance at the camera.

The Judge This Cover author rocked an outfit from the ubiquitous online retailer Fashion Nova. She sported an olive-colored Aviator Babe jumpsuit that had long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. It had an elastic waist which wrapped tightly around Renner’s frame, and a loose jogger leg. There were side pockets along with large back pockets that were visible as the model used the sensual pose to embellish her curvy figure. She wore a pair of high-heeled camo boots to complete the look. The all-white backdrop helped outline her booty, and make the ensemble pop.

For the caption, Renner alluded to the aviator-themed outfit by including a quote that referenced Amelia Earhart. She tagged the retailer in her caption before uploading the post on Monday night.

Many of the influencer’s 4.9 million Instagram followers took notice of the “fly” snap, and nearly 80,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over six hours after it went online. Renner received more than 340 comments in that time. Several models left praise in the comment section, and Dolly Castro Chavez was among those who responded with heart-eye emoji. The replies were littered with those and fire emoji, as fans complimented Renner’s wardrobe and enviable physique.

“Don’t do em like that,” Renner’s boyfriend, NBA player P.J. Washington wrote.

“Dark hair and middle part combo undefeated,” one supportive fan commented.

“You’re not fly you’re levitation,” another wrote while including a sparkle emoji.

“I hate planes, but I might just get [flown] out if you’re the pilot,” a follower joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Renner looked scintillating in a black bikini as she danced for the camera.