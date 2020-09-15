Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Jean Shorts For Latest Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders looked effortlessly gorgeous while sporting a casual look in her latest Instagram upload. For the snap, she was photographed outdoors wearing a denim outfit that put her long legs on display.

The 33-year-old is known for her provocative posts in lingerie and swimwear, but for this post she kept things low-key in a photo shoot. Sonders was captured outside looking happy while posing on a brick sidewalk in front of a mural. She tagged the location as Tivoli Village in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sonders was shot from the side as she sat down on the ground. She leaned her back against the mural and extended her legs in front of her body. The fitness model bent her right knee up, and kept her left knee at a slight bend. Sonders placed her left hand on the ground and rested her right elbow on her knee while putting her hand on her head. There was a giant smile across her gorgeous face as she looked off-camera.

The fitness model had her long dark hair down and it was sandwiched between her back and the wall. She rocked a long-sleeved denim shirt that was left unbuttoned, and tucked it into a pair of matching shorts. Sonders wore a backwards honey-colored hat with a strap along with a pair of all-white sneakers. The Michigan State University product accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings, and her phone on the ground beside her to add to the casual vibe of the snap. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned lower body in the small shorts.

For the caption, she tagged photographer Kenny Roland and jokingly quoted him asking her to strike a “relatable” pose. Sonders uploaded the photo on Monday, and many of her 479,000 Instagram followers took notice, as more than 1,500 found their way to the like button in just over five hours after it went live. Models Katie Kearney and Aurore Pariente responded with heart and heart-eye emoji respectively. The replies were flooded with those emoji, and fans showered Sonders with compliments while responding to her caption.

“The most clothes I have ever seen you in,” one fan jokingly replied.

“Amazing picture and scenery you’re always looking more than beautiful,” an admirer commented.

“The REAL Holly from the Morning Drive days was much more ‘relatable,'” one follower wrote in response to the caption.

“Those legs are as relatable as it gets,” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Sonders flaunted her killer cleavage in a lace teddy while posing on a chair.