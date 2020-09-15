NBA Rumors: Trading Russell Westbrook ‘Would Be Ideal’ For Houston Rockets, Per ‘HoopsHype’

The Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with James Harden could boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Westbrook-Harden combo didn’t give the Rockets the result they wanted as they were easily eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2020 Playoffs. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, rumors have started to swirl around Westbrook and his future with the Rockets.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the “consensus” around the league is that it “would be ideal” for the Rockets to trade Westbrook and the three-years, $132.5 million left on his contract in the 2020 offseason. He may have posted incredible numbers in his first season in Houston, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN, but some people are still questioning his fit alongside Harden.

Though they have somewhat shown great chemistry during the regular season, an anonymous Eastern Conference coach who spoke to HoopsHype doesn’t think that Westbrook is a good compliment to Harden. If he will be the one to decide, the Eastern Conference coach believes that the Rockets are better off trading the former MVP for two quality players that perfectly fit Harden’s game.

“Westbrook isn’t a good compliment for anyone, in my opinion,” the Eastern Conference coach said. “He has to be the main guy. He can’t shoot. He needs the ball. He’s not an off-ball player. Hard to play with two max guys who need the ball. Maybe it’s possible, but it seems like two good players instead of Westbrook would be better the way they play.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Even since he arrived in Houston, there has been a huge doubt if Westbrook could co-exist with Harden in the Rockets’ backcourt. Both superstars may have previously teamed up in Oklahoma City, but during that time, Harden was just considered as the sixth man. In Houston, Harden isn’t only a starter, but he’s also the face of the franchise and the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.

In order to make himself in Houston, Westbrook needed to make a huge adjustment with his game, including receiving lesser touches which clearly affected his efficiency. Though he doesn’t seem to have any problem serving as the second fiddle, his on-court struggle was very noticeable. To make things more complicated, his perimeter shooting got worse with some teams no longer see the need to defend him when he’s at the three-point range.

If the Rockets decide to part ways with Westbrook, there will surely be teams who will express a strong interest in adding him to their roster this fall. However, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to pay the king’s ransom to absorb Westbrook and his lucrative contract.