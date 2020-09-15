Kim Lee Smolders In A Tank Top As She Shows Off Her “Pretty Girl” Vibe In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee impressed her 516,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, September 14, saw the celebrity posing in a tank top as she declared in the caption that she was not only a “pretty girl” but an honest one as well.

Using a dual shot within a single image, Kim showed off her stunning features as she posed. She wore a deep blue velvet tank top that clung to her fine form and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage.

The first snap saw the model posing with one hand up by her ear as she looked off to the side at something that was out of the shot. Her dark hair was styled in voluminous waves and was flicked to one side. As a result of this, her tresses cascaded down over one shoulder and covered her other arm completely.

The second snap revealed a similar pose but, this time, Kim looked directly at her intended audience. She pouted seductively for the camera and it appeared that she still positioned her fingertips over her temple, as though pinching back her thick locks in order to keep them out of her face while taking the photo.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the photo had gathered close to 5,000 likes and plenty of comments from her delighted fans.

“Pure smoke show. Voluptuous hair. Love it,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous in the inside and outside,” a fan declared.

“Nothing better than a pretty girl, and an honest one. That’s a rare quality [nowadays]… By the [the] way pretty is an understatement you are truly gorgeous…,” another user stated in response to Kim’s caption.

“You are Magnificent,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Kim’s followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the heart-eyed fox and the kissing emoji also got a serious workout from her admirers.

The celebrity, who is sometimes referred to as the Asian Kim Kardashian, often shares sultry updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a similar update a few weeks ago. Wearing a beige tank top, the celebrity pouted at the camera as the sun streamed in over her gorgeous features and a sparkle filter further highlighted her dark hair.