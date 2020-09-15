Natasha Oakley Looks Smoking Hot In A Strapless White Bikini & Semi-Sheer Cover-Up

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her adoring fans. The model showcased her killer figure in another scanty swimwear ensemble that likely got pulses racing.

A geotag indicated that the image was taken at the Emirates One&Only, a luxury resort in Wolgan Valley, Australia. The 30-year-old was seen standing outside on the wooden porch of the hotel with one leg crossed in front of the other as the sun spilled down to illuminate her incredible physique.

Behind Natasha was a gorgeous view of a large field that was surrounded by the Greater Blue Mountains. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was the model herself that truly seemed to captivate her followers as she flaunted her flawless physique in her revealing ensemble.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot as she worked the camera in a tiny white bikini from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she co-founded with her pal Devin Brugman. She sported a strapless bandeau top that fell low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage as well as her bronzed decolletage. It had a large gold ring in the middle of its ribbed cups as well, drawing even more attention to the star’s busty display.

A tag on the photo indicated that Natasha was also wearing the Argentina bottom from her brand — a high-waisted number with a thick waistband that accentuated her slender frame. The garment also boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips while also treating her followers to a full look at her long, lean legs.

Natasha added an oversized button-up top made of a semi-sheer ivory material as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to give her audience a full look at her incredible body. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arm in an alluring manner.

The skin-baring snap proved to be a major hit with the Aussie hottie’s admirers, amassing nearly 5,000 likes within two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section to show Natasha some love as well.

“Wowza,” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” praised another fan.

“Australia looking like Italy and you’re looking like a pasta snack,” a third follower quipped.

“Always classy,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Natasha has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent shot saw her going full bombshell in a skimpy black bikini while basking in the sun. That look was extremely popular as well, earning more than 31,000 likes and 203 comments to date.