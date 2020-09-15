Qimmah Russo Welcomes In The New Week In A Pink Crop Top And Matching Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, September 14, saw the celebrity welcoming in the new working week as she gave her supporters an insight into how she schedules her weekly tasks. However, for many, it was all about the outfit and not the routine.

Qimmah celebrated Monday by sharing a set of herself wearing tight workout gear. The pink crop top featured a halterneck style and hugged her form tightly, showing off some of her enviable cleavage. She teamed this with matching booty shorts. The waistline featured a wide band and highlighted her famous abs as well as the bejeweled belly button piercing that she was wearing.

In the first snap, Qimmah stood on tippy toes in her yellow and white trainers, showing off her chiseled calves and thighs. She held up one arm near her temple, as though stopping the wind from blowing her blond locks into her eyes.

The second image showed Qimmah standing side on to the camera as she looked over one shoulder, a massive smile gracing her face. With one leg bent and her toes pointed, all attention was now drawn to her curvaceous derriere.

The fitness guru stood on a path in front of a building in order to have the images taken. A lush lawn and plenty of greenery from the garden helped to compliment the color of her clothing and she stated that she was partaking of a morning jog in her caption.

The celebrity also tagged Ryderwear in the post, indicating to her fans just where the outfit came from. Qimmah also explained that she liked to keep an organized schedule for each week that not only included her workout program but her food intake as well.

As soon as she posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, Qimmah’s set had garnered 14,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Sheer Perfection… Wow,” a fan declared.

“You are just [absolutely] amazing,” another user stated.

“You have a very good body keep working,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire ones. However, considering the celebrity’s enviable physique, the muscly arm emoji also got plenty of attention.

Qimmah is well known for her fitness content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her incredible core and upper body strength in a post last week as she performed a chin-up while wearing a formfitting gray bodysuit.