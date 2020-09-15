Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Buns In Teeny Black Thong And Fur Shrug As She Holds A Wad Of Cash

Instagram model and Miss World BumBum titleholder for 2019 Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.4 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, September 14, saw the celebrity laying on a bed with her tail in the air as she clung tightly to a pile of cash.

Suzy laid on a white coverlet and posed with her enviable buns in the air. She wore a black lacy thong that further accentuated her booty. Tiny straps sat high over her hips and featured two clear plastic adjustable tabs on the side.

The celebrity paired this with a matching faux fur shrug around her toned shoulders. This item of clothing covered up her ample cleavage but helped to accentuate her perfectly made-up face and smooth complexion.

Suzy’s dark locks were straightened and parted to the side. As she posed, her hair cascaded down over one shoulder and mingled in the black fur around her neck.

She gazed seductively at the camera while she positioned herself on all fours, with one hand crossed over the other at the edge of the bed. The Instagram sensation also held a wad of cash in one hand. Her intense gaze was enough to drive some of her supporters to distraction and they were quick to comment on the sultry pose.

As soon as she posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within four hours, Suzy’s photo had already collected more than 7,400 likes and plenty of comments for her adoring fans.

Many of the comments were in Spanish. However, the same words kept cropping up. “Hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful” via a Google translation and “maravillosa,” which means “wonderful” in English, was among those often stated.

“Amazing Love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hottie,” a fan declared.

“My love niiice,” another user stated.

“You win,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than the written word in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, the tongue-hanging-out emoji also got a decent workout.

Suzy often posts provocative content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another bed snap with her followers last week. In that update, she wore a barely-there thong and black crop top as she took the selfie in front of a large mirror.