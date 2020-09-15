Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Buns In Teeny Black Thong And Fur Shrug As She Holds A Wad Of Cash

Instagram model and Miss Bumbum World 2019 titleholder Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.4 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, September 14, featured the celebrity lying on a bed with her buns in the air as she clung tightly to a pile of cash.

Suzy laid on a white coverlet as she posed for the shot. She wore a black lacy thong that further accentuated her booty. The tiny straps sat high over her hips and featured two clear plastic adjustable tabs on the side.

The model paired this with a matching faux fur shrug around her toned shoulders. This item of clothing covered up her ample cleavage but helped accentuate her smooth complexion.

Suzy wore her dark locks straightened and parted to the side. Her hair cascaded down over one shoulder and mingled in the black fur around her neck.

She gazed seductively at the camera while she positioned herself on all fours, with one hand crossed over the other at the edge of the bed. The Instagram sensation also held a wad of cash in one hand. Her intense gaze was enough to inspire some of her admirers to show some love for the sultry pose.

As soon as she posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within four hours, Suzy’s photo had already collected more than 7,400 likes and plenty of comments for her adoring fans.

Many of the remarks were shared in Spanish. However, the same words kept cropping up. “Hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful” via Google Translate, and “maravillosa,” which means “wonderful” in English, was among those often mentioned.

“Amazing Love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hottie,” a fan declared.

“My love niiice,” another user stated.

“You win,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than the written word in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, the tongue-hanging-out emoji was also used quite frequently.

Suzy often posts provocative content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another bed snap with her followers last week. In that update, she wore a barely there thong and black crop top as she took the selfie in front of a large mirror.