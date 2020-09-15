Anllela Sagra Teases Fans With Plenty Of Underboob As She Dances In Latest Instagram Update

Colombian Instagram model Anella Sagra nearly caused a meltdown among some of her 11.8 million followers as she danced around in a tiny top and showed off plenty of underboob in the process. The update, which was posted on Monday, September 14, saw the celebrity rocking it out to Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Tattoo” (Camilo remix).

In the revealing clip, Anllela wore a peach-colored long-sleeved sweater that featured a decorative lace edging. While her arms may have been kept warm, her midriff was on display as she gyrated along to the music being played. It was also apparent that she was sans a bra and, as a result of this, there was a prominent display of her underboob.

Anllela teamed her top with a teeny pair of thong briefs. Featuring black straps that sat high over her slender hips, she had matched the color in the underwear to her sweater perfectly.

The model’s dark hair was straightened and haphazardly parted. As she moved in time to the music, it hung down around her back.

She appeared to be standing outside on a balcony as she danced. Plenty of green shrubbery and trees gave the appearance of seclusion.

Some fans were surprised that the celebrity actually managed to dance as well as remain covered. However, Anllela made sure that the clip did not become NSFW (Not Safe For Work). At one point, she even wagged her perfectly manicured finger at her intended audience, as though indicating that there were to be no surprises in the clip.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the update had racked up a whopping 157,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments for her dedicated admirers.

“Oh my goodness beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Burning my mind!!!” a fan declared.

“Well it is Sweater weather,” another user joked regarding Anllela’s clothing choice even if it did little to cover her up or keep her warm.

“Gorgeous as always love,” a fourth person wrote, also using two of the kissing emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the red heart emoji.

Anllela was originally known for her fitness content on her official social media account. However, she has been shaking things up of late, adding TikTok videos as well as images of herself scantily clad. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her enviable physique while wearing black floral underwear.