Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Green Bikini On The Beach

In her latest Instagram share, Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million followers with a sizzling bikini snap that showcased her incredible figure. Melissa included the hashtag of Guam in her caption, and also hinted that the photo was taken on vacation.

She stood on the edge of a wooden outdoor patio area bordering a pristine sandy beach. A bare branch encroached from the top left corner of the frame, and the wooden patio area was surrounded by lush tropical greenery. A few rock formations broke up the surface of the water, which was a breathtaking shade of blue and stretched out to the horizon. The sky above was likewise a stunning hue, and the sun shone down on Melissa’s bronzed body.

She wore an olive green bikini that featured a few embellishments. The top had triangular cups that hugged her ample assets and showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her back and across her chest, beneath her bust, and the straps going around her neck had some gold chain detailing that added a hint of sparkle.

Melissa’s toned arms were on display in the garment, as was her flat stomach. She paired the sexy swimwear top with matching bottoms in the same deep olive green hue. The bottoms had a small square embellishment to one side of the front portion, and also featured chain detailing on the sides that went over her hips. They stretched just above her hips, elongating her incredible legs.

Melissa was barefoot in the shot, and her toenails appeared to be painted a shade of white that stood out against her bronzed skin and the wood of the patio. She balanced on the balls of her feet and had one leg extended in front of her. Her brunette locks were styled in a tousled beachy look, and she played with her silky tresses as she gazed at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 3,700 likes within two hours of going live. The post also racked up 100 comments from her audience.

“Green with envy!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, referring to the color of Melissa’s swimsuit.

“Perfection personified wow truly beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Looking good all the way down to the toes!” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

