Ashley Resch Sizzles In Black Bra & Shorts While Lounging In Bed: ‘1996’

Ashley Resch treated her Instagram followers to a sexy new photo of herself relaxing on Monday evening while showing off a tattoo on her arm that had the year of her birth as part of the design.

In the shot, Ashley laid atop a bed with light linens on it. She was in a room with a high ceiling and a blind-covered window that had a large flat-screen TV mounted on the wall behind her. The model looked into the camera’s lens with a soulful look, and her full pink lips remained closed while her clear blue eyes popped. She laid on her stomach, propped up with her arms, and she rested her cheek on her shoulder with her arm crossed in front of her, revealing a white manicure. The arm closest to the camera featured a tattoo of wings and a halo with 1996 below it, and that was the focus of her post since she referenced it in the caption.

Ashley wore her long blond hair in touseled loose curls that fell from a center part. She had on a simple black bra that showcased her ample cleavage, and she paired it with black shorts that had “Supreme” printed in white on the waistband. Her trim waist and a bit of her curvy hip and thigh were visible in the picture along with tattoos on her fingers and side.

Ashley’s fans responded with lots of love. At least 4,090 hit the “like” button at the time of publican, and dozens took the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many Instagram users added the flame emoji with their replies.

“That would be the perfect view for me, I can see dat azz and the game on tv…” noted one user who added a laughing smiley.

“You look beautiful! Ready when you are,” another fan replied, adding a winking smiley.

“I am 1986 over here. You look absolutely sublime, Ashley. I love that new ink,” wrote a third follower who included a Canadian flag, a red heart, and two tongue smilies.

“Wifey! You’re my forever girl crush, Ashley. I don’t think I could ever get enough of you! Hope you’re having a good day, beautiful,” a fourth devotee gushed along with a red heart-eyed emoji.

Ashley regularly shares pictures of herself modeling professionally as well as enjoying her daily life, and her fans appreciate the look into her world.