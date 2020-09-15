Bruna Rangel Lima Uses A Blue Bandanna As A Top As She Reveals New Hair Color

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her ingenious fashion hack as she showed off her new hair color to her 4.1 million followers. Posted on Monday, September 14, the snap revealed the celebrity in a pair of tight-fitting denim jeans and a blue bandanna as she revealed her latest style update.

Bruna held her camera high as she took the selfie that revealed her new color. Her freshly darkened locks cascaded down over her shoulders as she posed and the Instagram sensation adjusted some errant strands as she took the photo. Parted in the middle, her brunette tresses still had lighter highlights but her trademark blond was mostly gone.

While her new style was all that most of her supporters wanted to talk about, her fashion sense was also the focal point for some.

In the latest pic, Bruna wore a pair of faded denim jeans that clung to her curvaceous hips and helped to highlight her tiny waist as she posed. She teamed this with a patterned bandanna tied tightly around her chest, creating a stunning strapless top.

She stood in front of a comfy black leather chair in order to capture the image. Behind her, a set of drawers and two side tables were also present next to a large window that was covered by a pale curtain.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered more than 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

The vast majority of Bruna’s supporters loved her new color and rushed in to exclaim their delight.

“You know I love brunette on you,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love it for fall,” a fan declared.

“Obsessed with the hair,” another user stated.

“Ouuuuuuyour hair looks bossss,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to simply emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes and fire ones. However, several instances of the heart-eyed fox emoji also made an appearance.

Bruna is most well-known for her swimwear updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her enviable curves while wearing a black monokini. In the caption, she asked her fans to swipe in order to see the “bigger picture.” By doing so, her admirers got to see a close-up version of the outfit.