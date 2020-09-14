Monica Aldama, 47, Shows Off Her Rocking Physique As She Puts ‘Game Face’ On For ‘DWTS’ Debut

Monica Aldama has her game face on for her Dancing with the Stars debut — and looks to be in competition-ready shape.

The 47-year-old college cheerleading coach took to Instagram to share a picture of herself apparently getting ready for Monday’s debut of the popular ABC show. The post showed Aldama wearing a large black face mask and a black tank top as she flaunted her fantastic physique. Her well-toned arms were on full display, and the somewhat loose-fitting shirt hinted at her tight midsection.

The picture was a big hit with the college coach’s followers, racking up more than 40,000 likes and plenty of comments wishing her well for the Dancing with the Stars debut.

“Good luck Queen!!! Love you,” one person wrote.

“Can’t wait to watch you compete now!” another added.

On her feed, Aldama has shown off much of the work that she has been putting into making her appearance on the dance competition a success, while also showing off her incredible body. As The Inquisitr noted, another recent post showed her lifting up her shirt to give followers a glimpse of her six-pack abs.

In the caption, Aldama wrote about all the hard work that had been going into getting in shape and preparing her dance moves.

“Thank you DWTS! The abs are starting to make a come back,” she wrote. “I’ve officially been in LA for 2 weeks and 3 days but it feels like much longer. I’ve been practicing for a week and a half, and to be honest, I’ve never worked this hard physically in my life.”

Aldama is already used to the spotlight. She rose to quick fame after being featured on the Netflix docu-series Cheer, which highlighted the effort she put into building a powerhouse cheerleading program at Navarro College.

As her bio on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars page noted, Aldama has also gained a reputation for her enthusiastic approach as well as her positive and accepting attitude.

“Aldama also shares messages of inclusivity and acceptance, drawing on her experiences working with racially diverse, LGBTQ+ and low-income students in an insular, small town.”

That spirit seemed to be in display in Aldama’s recent Instagram post, as she wrote in the caption that she had her “game face on” for the premiere of the show on Monday, September 14. She added a positive hashtag that appeared to echo a cheer, ending the caption by tagging the ABC show.