Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Tiny Waist And Flat Tummy In A Crop Top & Baggy Jeans: ‘Happy Monday’

Another day, another smoking-hot look from Stassie Karanikolaou. The model has been steaming up her Instagram page on almost a daily basis with photos of herself flaunting her hourglass figure in revealing ensembles, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

Stassie included three photos in the September 14 upload that appeared to have been taken in the living room of her home. She stood directly in front of the camera, popping her hips from one side to the other to emphasize her hourglass silhouette as she gazed at the lens with a smoldering stare. In the caption of the post, she shared a simple message wishing her 9.3 million followers a good start to the week.

The 23-year-old looked flawless as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a skimpy crop top from Fiorucci that featured the brand’s iconic angels graphic on the front as well as its logo in bold black lettering. The piece had cap sleeves that offered a peek at Stassie’s toned arms and fit snugly over her chest to define her voluptuous assets. Also of note was its daringly short length — the shirt appeared to be just barely long enough to cover up her bosom, leaving her toned midsection and tiny waist completely exposed for her fans to admire.

Stassie teamed the trendy top with a pair of light-wash jeans. The bottoms boasted a baggy style, though were still able to hug her lower half in the right places to highlight her famous curves. The pants also featured a low-rise waistband that Stassie tugged down even further by resting her hands in her pockets, drawing even more attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The brunette bombshell left her long luscious locks down for the in-house photoshoot. She styled them in a deep middle part and long loose waves that cascaded behind her back as she worked the camera. Stassie also added a slew of accessories to her ensemble, including two gold bracelets, a dainty pendant necklace, and hoop earrings.

Fans certainly seemed thrilled by Stassie’s sizzling new social media share and did not hesitate to express their love for the model in the comments section.

“U are a goddess,” one person wrote.

“So stunning, Stassie,” praised another fan.

“OMG YOU’RE SO SO SO SO SO PERFECT,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 136,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live.