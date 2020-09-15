Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Share A Cozy Date Together In The Bubble

Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma and girlfriend Winnie Harlow enjoyed a cozy date together inside the Disney resort where the NBA players are staying due to the coronavirus.

In a series of photos posted on Kuzma’s Instagram, the couple sat together in the same chair while staying comfortable in loose-fitting sweatpants and cutoff t-shirts.

The Canadian model posed for the camera in her gray sweatpants and crop top as she draped her leg across Kuzma’s lap. The young star smiled for the shot with his arm around his girlfriend, who embraced his neck and held him close, while wearing a bright red satchel across her body.

Kuzma wore an outfit of similar style to Harlow, sporting a tank top cut deep enough to expose his chiseled body, gray sweatpants, and a royal blue snapback hat.

“Bubble date starring @winnieharlow,” Kuzma captioned his post, which he exposed to his 4.9 million followers on Instagram.

The post accumulated over 300,000 likes only two hours after it was made available to view. In addition to the massive amount of likes, nearly 3,000 comments were shared by followers expressing their admiration for the two.

“The cutest,” one person commented.

“My favorite couple,” another follower stated.

“I love this so much,” yet another person said.

Harlow also provided pictures on her own Instagram account of her snuggling with the Laker’s star. Similar to the photos Kuzma posted, the model offered two different pictures of her and Kuzma smiling and enjoying each other’s company.

Harlow’s pictures received nearly 200,000 likes within the first two hours they were posted, alongside almost 1,000 comments. Gabrielle Union Wade, Dwyane Wade’s wife, shared her love for the couple in the comments section of her post.

According to FanBuzz, the two started dating in April, and spent time quarantining together when the coronavirus initially caused the country to lockdown.

The NBA allowed players to have guests enter the NBA Bubble beginning in the second round of the playoffs. Harlow made the trip out to Orlando as soon as guests were allowed to enter, and has joined Kuzma when he has downtime.

According to PageSix, the model documented her experience while entering the Bubble by sharing a video of her coronavirus nasal swab test on her social media accounts.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

After beating the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the playoff series, the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. The squad’s next game is on Friday, September 18, where they will compete against either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Denver Nuggets.