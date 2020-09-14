Christina Milian Slays In A Sexy Strapless Dress That Hugs All Her Curves

Actress and singer Christina Milian tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked a sexy strapless dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. The garment was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Christina made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her followers were looking for the ensemble.

The top portion of the dress had sculpted cups that resembled a strapless bra, and vertical strips that stretched down her toned stomach, giving the bodice an almost corset-like vibe. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and her sculpted shoulders and arms were on full display in the look.

While the bodice of the piece was fitted, the bottom had a more draped style that accentuated her curves to perfection. The fabric stretched across her slim waist and voluptuous hips before cascading down her toned thighs in an asymmetrical hem. The entire garment was crafted from a bold, abstract print that incorporated shades of yellow, orange and deep green, and the piece was stunning on Christina’s fit figure.

She posed in what looked like a long hallway, with wide-plank hardwood floors beneath her and doorways around her. A piece of graphic art in a black frame was hung on the wall to her left, but Christina’s curves remained the focal point of the shot.

She added a few accessories to complete the look, including two delicate bracelets on one wrist, which she rested against the nearby wall. She also wore a pair of large embellished hoop earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she had one hand raised, as though she was moments from brushing a few strands of hair away from her flawless features.

She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and her hip cocked out to the side in a sultry pose. Her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 48,400 likes within just one hour, including a like from reality television star Larsa Pippen. It also received 538 comments from Christina’s audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented, followed by a single heart eyes emoji.

“Girl you look amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“Stunning timeless beauty,” a third fan remarked.

“Surely you would have been arrested if looking immensely beautiful was a crime,” yet another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a stunning snap taken indoors in front of a fireplace. She perched on a fluffy gray rug and showcased her toned figure in a pink long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings.