Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tantalizing Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Costume

On Monday, September 14, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her wearing a revealing costume inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

In the picture, the 28-year-old posed in front of a white backdrop. She looked stunning in a white halterneck dress, similar to the infamous frock that the actress sported in The Seven Year Itch. In order to look more like the bombshell, Vicky wore a short platinum blond wig that had been teased and styled in loose waves. She finished off the glamourous look with bright red lipstick.

For the photo, Vicky turned away from the photographer with her dress lifted up, revealing that she had on a pair of cheeky underwear that put her pert derriere on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the black ink tattoos on her upper thigh and arms.

In the caption of the post, Vicky shared a quote from Marilyn Monroe about not having to adhere to “limits.” The social media sensation also noted that the “shot took like 1000 attempts.”

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Woow [sic] wonderful shot, you always leave me amazed with your beauty, you are the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe, you look so elegant, beautiful and absolutely sexy,” gushed a fan, along with a string of various emoji.

“Absolutely stunning omg a masterpiece,” added a different devotee.

“You look great in white! [L]ike an angel,” remarked another admirer, adding both a heart-eye and purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Yoooo that hairstyle looks cute on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny bikini that showcased her curvaceous backside. That provocative post has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.