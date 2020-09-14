Demi Rose Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A White Blazer & Thigh-High Boots

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 14.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing triple update taken while she was abroad in Ibiza. The photo was captured in Hacienda Na Xamena, Ibiza, as the geotag indicated, and Demi was perched in a modern white chair on a balcony area. The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue, and the balcony had a glass side that provided an unobstructed view of the stunning landscape.

Demi showcased her curves in a crisp white blazer with nothing but a semi-sheer lingerie set underneath. In the first snap, she gave her followers a full-body look at the entire ensemble. The blazer had long sleeves with buttons along the forearm, and lapels that framed her chest. The blazer was closed with one button right at her waist, and had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her ample assets and slim waist. The bottom flared out over her hips, leaving her voluptuous thighs on display.

Fans could only catch a glimpse of Demi’s lingerie set in the first shot, but in the third, she shared a slightly closer peek at the sexy under layer. The bra featured a pale green bow nestled right between her cleavage, and appeared to be crafted of a semi-sheer lace with delicate pink floral embellishments.

She accessorized with a chunky chain necklace, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls.

Demi’s look also featured one eye-catching statement piece, a pair of thigh-high boots covered in a scandalous anime print. The shoes had pointed toes and sky-high stiletto heels. Demi appeared to be so eager to show them off that the second image in her triple update was a close-up of the boots and her voluptuous thighs. The footwear had a relaxed fit, and looked incredible on her toned legs.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling trio of shots, and the post received over 58,100 likes within 47 minutes of going live. It also racked up 573 comments from her eager audience within the same time span.

“What a babe,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“Those boots. A dream,” another fan added, complimenting Demi’s style.

“You’re breathtaking,” a third fan remarked.

“Every time I see you I feel I must be dreaming,” another follower wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in his remark.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another tantalizing outfit she wore while on vacation in Ibiza. She rocked a figure-hugging little black dress with a plunging neckline and scandalously short hem. The look also featured a NSFW belt with chain details that made a major style statement.