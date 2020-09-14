Kara Del Toro Shares Her ‘Secret Spot’ On The Beach While Rocking Tiny Pink Two-Piece

Kara Del Toro gave fans a glimpse at a bit of paradise in a new Instagram share on Monday evening. The model posted a series of images in which she posed on a rocky beach and sported a barely-there pink bikini that perfectly showcased her stunning body. In the caption, she said the location was a secret.

The photos showed Kara standing at the edge of the ocean as the water rolled in beside her. In the distance, rocks lined the sand and a large formation could be seen. The sun appeared to be setting in the beautifully clear sky as golden rays shone down on Kara and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Kara’s look included a triangle-shaped top covered in what appeared to be white clouds. Thin strings tied around her neck, holding the barely-fitting cups on her chest. The fabric covered only what was necessary and left her ample cleavage and sideboob on show.

Kara’s toned abdomen was exposed between the bra and an even tinier string thong. The front rested low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy shape. The high cuts also showed off her famously long legs.

In some photos, Kara also wore a pair of high-waisted white shorts that hugged her stomach, as well as an open, short-sleeved hoodie. She accessorized with hoop earrings, square sunglasses, and a white bucket hat over her straightened brunette locks.

The first image showed Kara pressing her weight on one hip as she crossed her arm over her chest and bit her thumb. In another image, she stuck her hand out at the camera with a huge smile.

The third photo saw Kara bending forward, causing her cleavage to spill out even further. She made a kissing face at the camera.

Finally, the babe stood with her toes pointed and arms stretched high to elongate her pins and torso. She curved her body slightly and smiled once more.

The post received more than 13,000 likes and just over 120 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Kara’s fans.

“Quite possibly the most beautiful woman on earth,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Fabulous as always,” another user added.

“What a beautiful woman,” a third person declared.

Kara always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, she went casual in a sports bra and skintight biker shorts.