SZA Poses In Multicolored Cut-Out Short Dress For Latest Instagram Post

R&B singer SZA took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself in an eye-catching outfit.

The “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” songstress stunned in a cut-out dress that consisted of the colors blue, green, and black. The garment that displayed her decolletage and stomach fell above her knees and showed off her legs. SZA went barefoot for the occasion, which helped showcase her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. She kept her nails short and accessorized herself with a number of rings, necklaces, and bracelets on her wrists and left ankle. SZA styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, the hitmaker posed on her knees while taking a pic in the mirror with her phone that had a case that said “lit” on it. SZA was captured in a living room area style location in front of what looked to be a fireplace.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star crouched down and rested both her feet on tiptoes. She raised one hand to the side of her face and looked into her phone screen.

In the fifth frame, SZA was photographed gazing over to her right while sitting down on the carpet.

In the seventh and final snap, she rested her right arm on the small table behind her while crouching with her legs parted.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 4,400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 7 million followers.

“THE BEAUTY!!!! my queen for real. just giving it all, looks music. everything,” one user wrote.

“Well if life’s nauseating, I think it’s safe to say.. you’re the cure,” another person shared.

“Literally the only thing worth opening the gram for is you,” remarked a third fan.

“Your voice, your face, your outfit just u. A vibe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for SZA. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently did a photoshoot that took place for Wonderland magazine. For one of the outfits, SZA wowed in a tiny eye-catching crop top that was half pink and half a striped red-and-white pattern. She paired the look with baby blue shorts that fell way above her upper thigh. SZA completed her ensemble with white lace-up heels while rocking long acrylic nails. She posed next to a vacuum cleaner, which she leaned on.