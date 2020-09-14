Rita Ora Poses In Sleek Orange Suit With Plunging Neckline And White High-Heeled Boots

Rita Ora shared a chic, sensual Instagram photo with her 16 million followers on Monday, posing outside in a tangerine-colored suit set in a simplistic, yet sexy shot.

In the upload, Rita was sitting poised on a stool in front of a gray backdrop that was positioned against a white brick wall, with a minimalistic feel that allowed her bright orange look to shine.

Her suit was somewhat baggy, yet stylish, giving off a menswear vibe that remained undoubtedly sexy with its plunging neckline that seemed to reveal nothing worn underneath. The bright, fiery color made a statement, as the over-sized blazer still complemented the pop star’s stunning figure and revealed her alluring décolletage. The pants were also tailored to perfection, with the creases aptly complementing the pop of her white pointed toed boots which peeked out from beneath the pant legs. The boots had a black pattern over them and black, block heels.

Rita’s light blond tresses were pulled over to the right in her signature side-swept look, slightly wavy yet still sleek. Her swept-over hair revealed medium-sized gold hoops that perfectly took the back seat to the statement outfit while her long, white nails gave the overall look the perfect pop.

The singer also wrote in the caption how she wanted to give her followers a “quick post up” in this suit she said she loves, adding a peach emoji and shouting out the designer of the whole look, Marcell Von Berlin.

Within just three hours of posting, Rita already received an abundance of appreciation from her adoring fans, with over 145,000 likes and 900 comments. In the comments section, numerous followers showed their appreciation with fire as well as orange heart emoji, signaling their aesthetic appreciation for Rita’s look.

“Love the hair!” exclaimed a user, appreciating the singer’s lightly tousled locks.

“You look even more beautiful in this outfit,” raved an admirer, adding fire and kissing face to their comment.

“Your outfit omg,” one fan raved regarding Rita’s style.

“Fall vibes,” one follower wrote, leaving a fall leaf and an orange heart symbol to match Rita’s warm, colorful style.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to serious style, as The Inquisitr previously reported another chic share of hers recently. In the post, Rita emulated old Hollywood glamour in a satin pink robe with black piping lining the large cuffs. She complemented the glam look with minimal accessories and lightly messy, side-swept hair, looking boudoir-ready in the vintage-inspired look.