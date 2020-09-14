Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black ‘Lazy Sunday’ Lingerie

Laurence Bédard gave fans a glimpse at her incredible curves in a new Instagram post on Monday. The model shared a photo of herself rocking some high-cut black lingerie that did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed at home. Her barely-there outfit certainly drove fans wild.

Laurence’s look featured a scoop-neck longline bralette with thin straps on her shoulders. The fabric appeared to be slightly see-through as it clung to her bust. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center as the bra dipped into her chest and cut off just above her waist.

Laurence’s tattooed tummy was on display between the bra and and some matching U-shaped undies. The slightly wrinkled waistband rested low on the front of her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high on the influencer’s hips and drew attention to her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs, and eagle-eyed fans could see her pert derriere on show in a nearby mirror.

Laurence finished off her look with a few stud earrings and layered gold necklaces. Her brunette locks were styled down in a straight bob.

The camera captured Laurence standing in front of a television in the corner of a mostly white room. A large mirror could be seen beside her, showing the reflection of a doorway on the other side of the room. Laurence appeared to be posing near a window, as natural light poured over her and caused a glimmer in her piercing eyes. She looked as radiant as ever.

Laurence stood with her legs together and one hip slightly pushed out in a way that showed off her curves. She stuck her round booty out and popped her chest as she fiddled with one of her necklaces. She flashed a slight smile and looked into the light.

The post received more than 54,000 likes and just over 430 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with Laurence’s fanbase. Many people expressed admiration for her killer body in the comments section.

“This is a very nice shot!” one fan wrote.

“So amazing and beautiful,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third person declared.

“Always beautiful with amazing poses,” a fourth follower wrote.

Laurence always leaves her followers impressed. In another share, she dressed up in a white tube top and a matching body-con maxi skirt that perfectly showcased her assets.