Golf Hottie Paige Spiranac Channels Her Inner Sultry School Girl In A Pleated Plaid Skirt And Tank Top

Social media star Paige Spiranac sent the pulses of her 2.8 million Instagram followers racing after she channeled her inner sultry school girl and modeled a tiny plaid skirt.

The skirt was a high-waisted style that cinched at Spiranac’s waist to highlight her hourglass figure. The plaid design featured colors in a blue, gray, and white color palette. The combination of hues offered a beautiful contrast against Spiranac’s bright top and the lush greenery in the backdrop.

The garment featured an a-line silhouette that flared around Spiranac’s hips and ended at her upper-thigh. The skirt was also pleated throughout the body, adding a schoolgirl aesthetic to the attire.

The golf star completed the ensemble with a basic white tank top. The fabric was a thin ribbed material that hugged her curves. The cropped hem exposed a sliver of her toned midriff, and the crew neckline showed off the athlete’s toned shoulders and upper arms.

Spiranac styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look with a deep side-part. A few shorter tendrils framed her face, while the rest of her blond locks were pushed against her right shoulder.

The model’s sole accessory was her dark black driver, which she held in her right hand. She also sported a chic coral manicure.

Spiranac posed by looking directly at the camera and giving fans a sly smile. She jutted out her left hip and bent her right knee in a way that accentuated her enviable curves.

In her caption, the golf star celebrated the fact that the U.S. Open was beginning this week. She also noted that Winged Foot — the location for the tournament — was one of her favorite courses, despite a challenging rough. She concluded the note by asking her followers about their predictions for the winner.

Fans quickly awarded the new update close to 25,000 likes and more than 425 comments within half an hour of posting.

“Love your skirt. Gorgeous as always,” gushed a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two red hearts and a fire emoji.

“Oh wow Paige, as gorgeous as you are talented. Can any one woman be more beautiful. Love the outfit,” raved a second.

“A few lessons from you and I’ll be the winner lol,” joked a third.

“How do you do it? Always stunning,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two trophies, a fire symbol, and a curled bicep emoji.

This is not the first time in recent days that Spiranac — who has been titled the “OG Insta Golf Girl” — has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner dropped jaws after demonstrating her “bump and run” shot while in a low-cut yellow top.