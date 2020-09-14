Abby Dowse Goes Braless In Tight, Bright Pink Crop Top & Distressed Shorts

Abby Dowse turned up the heat in some casual yet sexy streetwear for her latest Instagram post. The model shared an image of herself rocking a tight-fitting crop top with nothing underneath, as well as a pair of distressed shorts. The barely-there ensemble did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The photo showed Abby kneeling on the ground in a mostly-white space. Bright light appeared to be shining on her from somewhere off-camera, as her tan skin glowed. She looked positively radiant in her skintight outfit.

Abby’s look included a bright pink tube top with off-the-shoulder long sleeves and “BABY GIRL” written in bold black text on the front. The fabric clung to her busty chest, making it clear that she did not wear a bra with the shirt. The top also had a low neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center.

The shirt cut off at the smallest part of Abby’s waist. Only a sliver of her flat tummy was on show above a pair of black high-waisted shorts that hugged her hourglass figure closely. The soft-looking material had dramatic slash detailing all down the sides, putting some major skin on display. The tiny shorts left her lean thighs exposed.

Abby completed her outfit with pink strappy heels. She also wore some silver jewelry, including a loose bracelet, layered heart and cross necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings. Her blond locks were styled down in loose curls.

The babe posed on her knees with her legs spread and her hands planted on her thighs. She curved her body slightly in a way that emphasized her figure and slouched her shoulders while pressing her arms against her chest. Only the lower half of Abby’s face was visible as she parted her lips and looked off into the distance.

The post was liked more than 4,000 times in under an hour. It also received nearly 150 comments, mostly from fans who complimented Abby’s appearance.

“Cutest baby girl everrrrrr,” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“That’s a body you don’t forget,” another user added.

“I am fascinated by how beautiful you are, I love you,” a third person declared.

“Another beautiful amazing and breathtaking picture. you are still the most beautiful woman on earth as far as I’m concerned, perfect in every way,” a fourth follower wrote.

Abby is always incredibly active on her feed, flaunting her curves in everything from gowns to swimwear. In another post to start out the week, she rocked light gray lingerie and distressed jeans.