Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Demands Answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 15 tease Victor has an earnest talk with Kyle about his plans with Summer while Phyllis gives Jack a wakeup call. Finally, Nate gives Amanda some life-changing information.

Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) commitment to Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s not surprising that Victor has concerns considering the last time Kyle and Summer were married, he ended up dumping her shortly after she donated part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Then there is the troubling detail that all the loose ends with Lola aren’t quite tied up yet since their divorce isn’t finalized.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) had a heart-to-heart with Kyle recently that ended on a good note, and later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) told him she’d name a weak drink after him if he hurt Summer. It is safe to say that no matter what their differences, Summer’s family has her back, and they want her to be happy. Hopefully, they do not end up interfering in her happiness with Kyle, though.

Victor gives Kyle a rough time about the expensive lesson he learned about love over the past couple of years. Kyle dealt with two divorced and left two broken hearts in his wake. Of course, Victor isn’t really one to talk considering how many marriages and divorces he’s had himself. Ultimately, Kyle does what he can to reassure Victor he plans to be with Summer forever.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Phyllis gives Jack (Peter Bergman) a reality check. It’s been a while since they’ve been a couple, but Phyllis knows Jack and his family well. He ponders a message that Dina (Marla Adams) wants him to know, and Phyllis talks to him about it. She reminds her ex-husband of who his mother really is. After all, Dina left her husband and her children to go abroad and build an empire a world away from them. It’s just the reminder that Jack needs as he searches for what Dina is trying to tell him and his siblings.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) delivers shocking news. The DNA test results are back, and he tells Amanda (Mishael Morgan). However, Nate leaves the envelope sealed for Amanda to open. She asks him to be there when she opens the paperwork. It turns out she is Hilary’s twin, and that brings a whole range of emotions for Amanda. In the end, though, she’s still the same person she’s always been. It also doesn’t change the fact that she grew up without a family, bouncing from one foster home to the next. The news is certainly bittersweet, and it may also change her life.