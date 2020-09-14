Elizabeth Banks, 46, Looks Flawless In A Strapless Seersucker Swimsuit & Straw Hat During A Day At The Beach

Elizabeth Banks returned to her Instagram page on Monday with a stunning new photo that has her fans talking. The Hunger Games star brought the heat in a sexy swimsuit while enjoying a relaxing day at the beach.

The sizzling appeared to have been captured sometime over the weekend, as Elizabeth noted in the caption that she was bringing her weekend’s “beach energy” into the new week ahead. She bent down at the hip to get closer to the camera in front of her, gazing at it through a pair of oversized sunglasses while wearing a soft smile across her face. A view of the waves flowing up to the shore could be seen in the background, however, it was heavily blurred to ensure that all eyes remained on the actress and her phenomenal figure.

The 46-year-old looked flawless as she worked the camera in a blue-and-white striped seersucker swimsuit that clung tightly to her figure to showcase slender frame. The number was strapless, offering fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders while its low neckline teased a glimpse of cleavage. It also had a tight, knotted detail in the middle of its cups, drawing even more attention to her partially exposed chest.

The patterned swimwear proceeded to cinch at Elizabeth’s midsection, further highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach while hugging her curve sin all of the right ways. It also featured a slightly high-cut design that exposed the star’s toned thighs and lean legs nearly in their entirety.

Along with her trendy eyewear, the celeb accessorized with a dainty chain necklace and a pair of stud earrings that gave her beach day ensemble a hint of bling. She also sported a straw hat on top of her blond locks for additional shade from the sun.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends went wild for Elizabeth’s beachside snap, awarding it more than 34,000 likes within three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to show the Pitch Perfect star some love.

“Cuuute,” commented actress Julianne Moore.

“What a beautiful lady!” praised another fan.

“I nominate this as best photo of the summer!” a third follower quipped.

“Love this bathing suit,” added a fourth admirer.

Elizabeth has showcased her phenomenal figure in several swimwear ensembles this summer. Last month, the actress shared a snap of that captured her rocking a purple bikini while spending some time at a lake. That post proved to be another major hit, racking up over 33,000 likes and 274 comments to date.