Madison Beer Poses In Low-Cut Lace Crop Top While Wearing Morphe Eye Makeup From Her Own Collection

Madison Beer took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new selfies of herself. The singer is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform but also used her upload to promote her upcoming makeup collection with beauty brand Morphe.

The “All Day and Night” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut light pink crop top that featured a lime green lace detailing all over. The garment that had thin straps displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Beer paired the ensemble with a high-waisted light blue denim garment. She rested a small white handbag on her right shoulder while rocking short French manicure nails. Beer accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, a gold bracelet, and a couple of rings. She styled her long straight brunette hair in two ponytails and applied the Channel Surfing Palette on her eyes.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beer took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. She posed indoors by a kitchen and put the flash on when taking the pic. The entertainer tilted her head to the side and showcased her beautiful facial features. Beer sported a mouth-open expression and looked very glam.

In the next slide, she took another selfie in the mirror in a different location. Beer stuck her tongue out while smiling at the same time.

For her caption, she told fans she was wearing the Channel Surfing Palette on her eyes, which is taken from her Morphe range. The entire collection will drop on September 15.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 745,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 20.4 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You amaze me every time,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“WHY U GOTTA BE SO HOT AND CUTE AT THE SAME TIME,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“I still can’t believe she’s real,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Beer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York wearing a chic, black dress that fell above her upper thigh and wrapped around her neck. The attire contained semi-sheer material and long cut-out sleeves that covered her hands. Beer completed her ensemble with black heels that showcased her feet and sported her long blond and brunette hair down with a middle part.