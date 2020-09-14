‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Tease Their Baby’s Gender Reveal In New Video

The couple will get pink or blue news later this week.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett teased their baby’s gender reveal on Instagram. Two weeks after announcing Lala’s pregnancy, the engaged couple gave fans an update on their bundle of joy on Randall’s special media page.

In a video shared to Instagram, an expectant Lala was caught lounging on a wicker chair wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt and sweatpants. In the background, Randall could be heard saying that later this week they would find out the gender of their child. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker went on to explain that Lala’s doctor already knows if they are having a boy or a girl.

The 30-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty founder went onto confirm that her doctor called to tell her that her baby is healthy, then asked her how she wanted to handle the reveal news. Lala told her to call her assistant and tell him. She added that her assistant texted her and told her he knows what she’s having, then included a “shhh” emoji.

Randall confirmed that the couple will find out if it’s “pink” or “blue” in an official reveal with their friends this weekend. They did not tease how they will deliver the news, but when they first announced the pregnancy on their podcast, Randall told fans that they already had a plan for how they would do it.

In the comments section to the post, which can be seen below, Randall’s social media followers made their predictions for the new addition to the Emmett family.

“Healthy happy baby,” one fan wrote. “I would love a little Lala though. You’re already a great #girldad.”

“Oh I hope it’s a boy,” another added.

On her podcast, Lala previously admitted that she wanted to know her child’s gender ahead of time so she could better plan for his or her arrival.

“I don’t know how these people are like, ‘I’m gonna find out when it’s born.’ I would lose my mind,” she said, per Bravo.com.

Lala will probably be good either way. The reality star already has plenty of experience with girls, as Randall has two daughters, London and Rylee, from his previous marriage to Ambyr Childers. But the couple would certainly be just as thrilled to welcome a boy since they don’t have one yet.

Unfortunately, fans will have to rely on social media to see how Lala’s pregnancy story pans out. Vanderpump Rules is not currently filming and it has yet to be picked up for a ninth season on Bravo.